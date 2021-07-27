Most Recent Report on Private Cloud Market 2019 and Complete Competitive Study and Profiles of Major Market Players, Such as – IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Rackspace, Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, VMWare, Google, Oracle Corporation, Eucalyptus

The rapid move of organizations to cloud deployment models has already proven that there has been a paradigm shift in the way businesses were done a decade ago. Businesses are no more interested in handling the whole ecosystem of their product and rather focus on core competency to gain competitive advantage in the market. Cloud computing has emerged as one of the fastest adopted technologies in the software industry and has become the essence of business operations across majority of the industry verticals. Public or private, each model has its own advantages or disadvantages. Organizations ranging from small to large have embraced the adoption of cloud computing technology and thus contributed to its significant growth in the past decade.

In recent years, software industry has been gradually shifting to the cloud deployment model due to the stated advantages it offers. Highly scalable nature of businesses prompt them to opt for cloud based services as the data at storage centers can be scaled up and down as per the user requirements. The pricing structure followed by the public cloud vendor’s model is generally pay-as-per-use which makes it highly desirable for organizations to invest. Core competency of businesses is maintained and hence allows them to stay competitive in this highly dynamic market.

Key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Rackspace, Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Inc., VMWare, Google, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and Eucalyptus

The primary factor that is driving the private cloud market is the flexibility offered and ease of management. Additionally, privacy and security for highly sensitive and mission critical data being offered due to the private deployment, this is also one of the drivers for private cloud market. Need for a scalable, flexible, agile, easy and efficient IT infrastructure is also driving this market considerably.

Despite of such benefits provided by private cloud deployment model, the growth of private cloud services has seen few obstacles. Costly infrastructure spending required to build an on-premise environment is observed as a restraining factor for most of the organizations. The internet connectivity requirements for this cloud model is high and in countries where infrastructure of internet has not been good, organizations have restrained from opting this model. Also, the integration of the model with the legacy systems has been a challenging factor. The other restraints for this market include outages and data mobility.

The global private cloud market has been segmented by types into dedicated private cloud and virtual private cloud. Further the private cloud market has been fragmented on the basis of delivery model such as SaaS, PaaS and IaaS. Private cloud market segmentation is also done on the basis of industry verticals that includes BFSI, Telecommunications, Hospitality & Retail, Government, Manufacturing and Healthcare. The private cloud model being expensive as compared to the public cloud model is adopted largely by bigger organizations. The organizations that are more concerned about the privacy and security of data opt for on-premise private cloud deployment models.

North America leads the global private cloud market due to remarkable technological advancements and socio economic development of the region. The changing demands due to uplift in the social lifestyles impacts the way businesses are done to cater to the maximum audience. Accordingly, the region is also expected to stay as the leading adopter over the forecast period. Europe, is another region with a significant adoption of public cloud services market and closely following the North American region. In addition, steadily catching up with these technologies is the APAC region with developing countries like India and China gradually investing in public cloud technologies.

