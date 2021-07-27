Natural Food Colors Market Future Scenario, Growth rate, Segmentation, and Industrial Opportunities to 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of Natural Food Colors Market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, and geography. The global natural food colors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading natural food colors market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Key Players:- Archer Daniels Midland Company, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DDW The Colour House, Dohler GmbH, Kalsec Inc., McCormick & Company, Inc., Naturex S.A (Givaudan), San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc., Sensient Colors LLC, Symrise AG and Others

The natural food colors market is anticipated to witness high growth in the forecast period owing to the global shift in preference for natural ingredients over chemical and synthetic ingredients coupled with the strict governmental regulations in various nations for the use of clean, eco-friendly, and natural products. Approval of natural food colors owing to demands for clean label products in dairy, confectionery, and bakery applications further fuel the growth of the natural food colors market. However, some food colors may pose health hazards and therefore may be a hindrance for the natural food colors market. Nonetheless, new drying methods and materials for attaining powder stability and similar innovations offer lucrative opportunities for the natural food colors market during the forecast period. The global natural food colors market is segmented on the basis of product and application.

Natural food colors are derived from natural sources like plants, algae, fruits, and vegetables. These sources are further processed to extract various pigments or dyes that are safe to consume. Natural food colors are available in the market in the form of liquid, pastes, gels, and powders. These are widely used in the food and pharmaceutical industries to restore or enhance the color of the product. These colors are non-toxic and environment-friendly. Several synthetic food colors used for industrial processing may lead to severe health conditions such as tumors, kidney damages, and allergies. Natural food colors, on the other hand, offer bioactive properties and hence used as therapeutic agents too. For instance, anthocyanins are reported to help prevent cardiovascular diseases.

The report analyzes factors affecting natural food colors market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the natural food colors market in these regions.

