Next Generation Storage Devices Market Witness Highest Growth in Near Future Dell, HPE Company, Hitachi, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Nutanix, Oracle StorageTek, Pure Storage

Overview of Next Generation Storage Devices Market

Next Generation Storage Devices Market Report states that the global market was valued at $43 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach $141 billion by 2022. The cloud-based storage segment is expected to dominate the global market. North America accounted for 35% market share in 2014, while the European market is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Next generation storage technology is a high-tech technology that provides improved data storage and management for various industries, such as BFSI, retail, IT & telecommunication, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and others. The market growth is driven by technological advancements, increased smartphone penetration, rise in online transactions, lower cost of cloud computing platforms, and high internet penetration worldwide. However, lack of security provisions in server-based and cloud services, and high initial investment hinder the growth of next generation storage devices market.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Key players operating in the next generation storage devices market include Dell, Inc., HPE Company, Hitachi Ltd., IBM Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Nutanix, Inc., Oracle StorageTek, Pure Storage, Inc., Tintri, Inc., and Toshiba Corp.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Next Generation Storage Devices market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Storage Technology

Magnetic Storage

Solid-state Storage

Cloud-based Storage

Hybrid Array

By Storage System

Network-attached Storage

Direct-attached Storage

Cloud Storage

Unified Storage

Storage Area Network

Software-defined Storage

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Government

Education

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD NEXT GENERATION STORAGE DEVICES MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD NEXT GENERATION STORAGE DEVICES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD NEXT GENERATION STORAGE DEVICES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

