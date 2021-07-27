Next Generation Storage Devices Market Witness Highest Growth in Near Future Dell, HPE Company, Hitachi, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Nutanix, Oracle StorageTek, Pure Storage
Overview of Next Generation Storage Devices Market
Next Generation Storage Devices Market Report states that the global market was valued at $43 billion in 2015, and is expected to reach $141 billion by 2022. The cloud-based storage segment is expected to dominate the global market. North America accounted for 35% market share in 2014, while the European market is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period.
Next generation storage technology is a high-tech technology that provides improved data storage and management for various industries, such as BFSI, retail, IT & telecommunication, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and others. The market growth is driven by technological advancements, increased smartphone penetration, rise in online transactions, lower cost of cloud computing platforms, and high internet penetration worldwide. However, lack of security provisions in server-based and cloud services, and high initial investment hinder the growth of next generation storage devices market.
The Major players reported in the market include:
Key players operating in the next generation storage devices market include Dell, Inc., HPE Company, Hitachi Ltd., IBM Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Nutanix, Inc., Oracle StorageTek, Pure Storage, Inc., Tintri, Inc., and Toshiba Corp.
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Next Generation Storage Devices market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.
Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.
The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.
The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Storage Technology
Magnetic Storage
Solid-state Storage
Cloud-based Storage
Hybrid Array
By Storage System
Network-attached Storage
Direct-attached Storage
Cloud Storage
Unified Storage
Storage Area Network
Software-defined Storage
By Industry Vertical
BFSI
Retail
IT & Telecommunication
Healthcare
Government
Education
Media & Entertainment
Others
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 WORLD NEXT GENERATION STORAGE DEVICES MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 5 WORLD NEXT GENERATION STORAGE DEVICES MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6 WORLD NEXT GENERATION STORAGE DEVICES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES
