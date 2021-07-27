Nisin Market is expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2027 Major Players Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Danisco A/S, Galactic, HANDARY S.A., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Shandong Freda Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bioengineering Co., Ltd. AND Others

The report aims to provide an overview of Nisin Market with detailed market segmentation by application industry and geography. The global nisin market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading nisin market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key nisin companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- Amtech Biotech Co.,Ltd, Cayman Chemical Company, Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Danisco A/S, Galactic, HANDARY S.A., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Shandong Freda Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Siveele B.V., Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bioengineering Co., Ltd. AND Others

Growing preference for natural food preservative across the globe among the individual is driving the demand for nisin market. Furthermore, increasing demand for safe and convenience food is also projected to influence the nisin market significantly. Moreover, the growing application area of nisin in the food and beverage industry is anticipated to have a robust impact in the nisin market. Increasing population and growing awareness, which in turn are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants. The global nisin market is segmented on the basis of application industry.

Nisin is produced by the bacterium lactococcus lactis which is a polypeptide bacteriocin peptide. Nisin is used as a food preservative in various products such as thermally processed foods, particularly in dairy products, canned foods, plant protein foods, juice, beer, etc. Nisin is a class of antimicrobial substances known as lantibiotics. Nisin has 34 amino acid residues, including the uncommon amino acids didehydroalanine, methyllanthionine, lanthionine, and didehydroaminobutyric acid. Nisin retains antimicrobial activity against on a wide range of gram-positive bacteria, mainly those that produce spores. Nisin is effective in products across a wide range of pH levels (3.5 – 8.0).

The report analyzes factors affecting nisin market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the nisin market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Nisin Market Landscape Nisin Market – Key Market Dynamics Nisin Market – Global Market Analysis Nisin Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Nisin Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Nisin Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Nisin Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Nisin Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

