North America Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities by Borealis, DowDuPont, Fujikura, Hitachi, Nexans, etc

The North America low smoke halogen free cable market accounted for US$ 626.9 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% over the forecast period 2019–2027, to account for US$ 1,991.9 Bn in 2027.

The potential damages caused by the use of traditional cable materials are driving the need for halogen free cables. The stringent fire compliances and regulations have been boosting the adoption of LSHF cables, which in turn is flourishing the low smoke halogen free cable market growth. Moreover, the emphasis on improving the performance capabilities of the LSHF cables is expected to boost the low smoke halogen free cable market in the forecast period. It is believed that the mechanical, as well as electrical performance of LSHF cables, are inferior to their traditional counterparts. This has resulted in the LSHF to be ineffective in many application areas and thereby hampered its market growth.

Manufacturers have been striving to bridge the performance differences between the traditional cables and the LSHF cables. Cable manufacturers today have consistently improved LSHF products that offer fire retardant properties which are at par with the properties of PVC and FEP based cables. Also, the flexibility, bend radius, electrical performance, and the cold temperature capabilities of the LSHF cables are envisioned to improve in the coming years. LSHF cables are expensive as compared to traditional cables as they incorporate more manufacturing steps and additional manufacturing time. These costs can be brought down by the cable companies by achieving economies of scale.

The low smoke halogen free cable market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries. Moreover, the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by governmental bodies to accelerate the low smoke halogen free cable market. For instance, for the manufacturers of different industries, it is mandatory for them to be familiar with IECEx Certification or ATEX Directive. The electrical equipment which is to be used in harsh and risky environments, North America and Canada are subjected to certify by a Nationally Recognised Testing Laboratory (NRTL). However, non-electrical equipment associated certification is quite a new concept in North America and therefore, is not mandatory at a current scenario. Laws and measures made for the safety of the workforce would have a positive impact on the deployment of electrical fittings, including cables.

The non-screened type segment of low smoke halogen free cable market led the North America market in 2018 and is expected to lose its dominance during the forecast period to the screened type segment. The market for low smoke halogen free cable by type is classified into screened and non-screened. The screened or shielded cables are suitable for applications where longer cables runs are needed. The cable is widely deployed in the areas where signal integrity is utmost as it lowers the interference effect of electromagnetic property. And the non-shielded cables over shielded cables are heavily used among the industries due to their cheaper price.

The overall low smoke halogen free cable market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the low smoke halogen free cable market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the low smoke halogen free cable market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the North America region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the low smoke halogen free cable market. Some of the players present in low smoke halogen free cable market are BASF SE, Borealis AG, DowDuPont Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Nexans SA, Prysmian Group, Mexichem Specialty Compounds, Shanghai Kaibo Compounds Factory Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp among others.

