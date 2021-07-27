Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities by Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Digirad, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Toshiba, etc

Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Report, forecasts that the global market is expected to reach $2,647 million by 2022 from $2,012 million in 2015 with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2016 to 2022. Oncology segment held more than two-thirds share of the global market in 2015.

Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Segment by Manufacturers:

General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Digirad Corporation, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Bozlu Holding, Neusoft Corporation, Compa??a Mexicana de Radiolog?a CGR, S.A de C.V., SurgicEye GmbH.

Nuclear medicine equipment utilize radioactive substances, which are introduced into the body either intravenously or orally in small quantities, to diagnosis and treat various diseases. These equipment create images by capturing the radiation from these radioactive medicines.

Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Segment by Product: Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT), Standalone, Hybrid, Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Standalone, Hybrid.

Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Segment by Applications: Neurology, Oncology, Cardiology, Others.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by End User: Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Academic & Research Institutes.

Key market benefits

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2014 to 2022 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Market estimations provided in the report are based on comprehensive analysis of the key developments in the industry.

The global market is comprehensively analyzed with respect to product type, application, end user, and geography.

In-depth analysis based on geography helps in understanding the regional market to assist in strategic business planning.

The recent developments and strategies adopted by key manufacturers are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.

NUCLEAR MEDICINE EQUIPMENT MARKET KEY FINDINGS:

Hybrid PET segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

Argentina nuclear medicine equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Oncology dominated the global nuclear medicine equipment market in 2015.

U.S. was the largest market in 2015, and is projected to maintain its lead until 2022.

Hospitals segment is projected to dominate throughout 2022.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Nuclear Medicine Equipment MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE

Chapter 5 GLOBAL NUCLEAR MEDICINE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Nuclear Medicine Equipment MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 7 GLOBAL Nuclear Medicine Equipment MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 8 COMPANY PROFILE

