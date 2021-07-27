Nurse Call Systems Market Is Slated To Grow Rapidly In the Coming Years with the Top Global Market Players – Rauland-Borg Corporation (US) , Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland) , Hill-Rom (US) , Ackermann by Honeywell (Germany)

Nurse Call Systems Market is valued approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 9.2 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Nurse call systems are the basic emergency call solution used by patients or residents to call for assistance in hospitals and other healthcare organizations. These systems reduce the response time by nurse and doctors leading to effective workflow. Further, growing geriatric population and rising complexity of hospital operations has led the adoption of Nurse Call Systems across the forecast period. For Instance: The alarming rise in emergency cases, especially due to road accidents, has led to the adoption of advanced nurse call equipment in the OPDs. According to a research study published by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) in February 2015, reporting of emergency cases by using Electronic Health Records (EHRs) has increased from 29% in 2006 to 73%.

The regional analysis of global Nurse Call Systems market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to a number of regulatory reforms, changes in reimbursement coverage, and funds received to update hospitals with technology-driven nurse call systems. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as encouragement provided by the governments to nursing homes, development in infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nurse Call Systems market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major Key Players of the Nurse Call Systems Market are:

Rauland-Borg Corporation (US) , Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland) , Hill-Rom (US) , Ackermann by Honeywell (Germany) , Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. (US) , Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland) , Azure Healthcare Ltd (Australia) , Siemens AG (Germany) , SCHRACK SECONET AG (Austria) , Intercall Systems, Inc. (US).

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Button-Based Systems

Integrated Communication Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

By Technology:

Wired communication

Wireless communication

By Application:

Alarms & Communications

Workflow Optimization

Wanderer Control

Fall Detection & Prevention

By End User:

Hospitals & ASCs

Long-term Care Facilities

Clinics & Physician’s Office

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Nurse Call Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Nurse Call Systems market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Nurse Call Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Nurse Call Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Nurse Call Systems industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

