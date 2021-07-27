Oil Shale Market Expected to Reach $6,992.43 million by 2026 – Anadarko, Occidental, ExxonMobil, Marathon, EOG, Chevron, Pioneer, ConocoPhillips, Israel, Royal Dutch

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Oil Shale Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to Publisher, the Global oil shale accounted for $1,609.32 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $6,992.43 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. Increasing depletion of crude oil reserves, benefits of oil shale and rising energy demand are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, factors such as high cost equipment & production and environmental issues are hampering the market growth.

Oil shale refers to crude oil trapped in sedimentary rock. It releases hydrocarbons when heated and used as an alternative for petroleum or natural gas. Rock-like at room temperature, oil shale produces vapors and gases when heated, which in turn are condensed and turned into oil. Oil shale can be extracted via surface, underground, or “in-situ” mining, in which kerogen is heated underground and pumped to the surface.

Based on Technology, In-situ segment held significant market share during the forecast period attributed to development in drilling technologies coupled with groundwater pollution. By geography, North America is expected to grow at a faster rate due to the presence of abundant oil shale reserves in this country.

Some of the key players in oil shale market include Anadarko, Occidental Petroleum, ExxonMobil, Marathon Oil, EOG Resources, SM Energy, Cabot Oil & Gas, Chevron Corporation, Pioneer Natural Resources, ConocoPhillips, Independent Energy Partners (IEP), Israel Chemicals Ltd, Royal Dutch Shell, Harbin Coal Chemical Company and Oil India Limited (OIL).

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Oil Shale Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Oil Shale Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Oil Shale Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Oil Shale Market Overview

5.2 Global Oil Shale Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Oil Shale Market

