Oncology Biosimilars Market Comprehensive Study and Investment Analysis 2019 To 2027 Profiling Major Key Players-Biocon, Celltrion, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Amgen, Intas Pharmaceuticals

Worldwide Oncology Biosimilars Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the global industry with a focus on the latest market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Oncology Biosimilars market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Oncology Biosimilars Market Players: Biocon, Celltrion Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Amgen Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sandoz International GmbH (A Novartis Division), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., and BIOCAD among others.

Biosimilars are the fastest-growing class of therapeutic products across the globe. Biosimilars are biologics that serves as interchangeable products offering additional treatment options to a branded drug counterpart, potentially reducing the cost of the prescribed biologics. The biosimilar therapies have been for chronic disease management and supportive care since a few years, however the use of these biosimilars are expected to be applied soon for treatment of various types of cancers referred to as oncology biosimilars.

An exclusive Oncology Biosimilars market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Oncology Biosimilars Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Oncology Biosimilars market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global oncology biosimilars market is segmented on the basis of product, cancer type, and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the global oncology biosimilars market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, Immunomodulators, and others. On the basis of cancer type, the global oncology biosimilars market is segmented in to lung cancer, colorectal cancer, cervical cancer, breast cancer, kidney cancer, stomach cancer, brain cancer, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the oncology biosimilars market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

North America dominated the oncology biosimilars market in 2017, owing to the rapid approval of biosimilars by US FDA. Moreover, various market players in the US and Canada have robust pipeline of biosimilars that are expected to be soon approved suggesting high growth rate of the region in the coming years. Asia Pacific on the other hand is expected witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to the availability of immense opportunities in countries like India, China & Japan. Rising government initiatives for incorporating cost-efficient treatment options for various type of cancer in middle and low income economies of the region are expected to be the driving factors for Asian growth.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Oncology Biosimilars market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Oncology Biosimilars market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Oncology Biosimilars market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

