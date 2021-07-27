Overhead Console Market Key Facts And Insights On Future Scenario To 2027 | AGM Automotive, Gentex Corporation, Grupo Antolin, HELLA, IAC Group, LS Automotive, Magna International, Motus Integrated

The Overhead Console in automotive has profound scope of application as it provides the individual with key storage spaces, providing navigation related information and lighting devices among other applications. Moreover, the consoles also greatly helps the automotive manufacturer to customize, design and develop innovative automotive interior through optimizing vehicle infotainment, entertainment, lightening and telematics across dashboard, overhead console and other spaces. Thus, the automotive overhead console forms an integral component of any vehicle interiors.

Factors such as growing year-on-year growth of automotive sales coupled with people’s propensity towards spending on automotive accessories and customization are the major factors fueling the growth of the market. In addition, the surging inclination of automotive manufacturers towards providing customization, exclusivity and comfortability for their customer is also projected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing automotive end-user industries especially among emerging economies is poised to propel the market growth of overhead console market in the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include AGM Automotive (Flex Company), Gentex Corporation, Grupo Antolin, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, IAC Group, LS Automotive, Magna International Inc., Motus Integrated Technologies, NIFCO KTS GMBH, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

The “Global Overhead Console Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the construction & manufacturing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of overhead console market with detailed market segmentation by application, deployment, sales channel, and geography. The global overhead console market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading overhead console market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global overhead console market is segmented on the basis of application, passenger vehicle, and sales channel. Based on application, the market is broadly segregated into vehicle telematics, infotainment, and others. Further, by deployment the market is broadly divided into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Finally, in the basis of sales channel the market is segmented into OEMs, and aftersales.

