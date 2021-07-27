Overhead Cranes Market Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement 2018-2025 | Leading players are ABUS Kransysteme GmbH, CARGOTEC, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Engineered Material Handling Inc.
Overview of Overhead Cranes Market
The global overhead cranes market size is expected to reach $5,767.5 million by 2025, from $4,355.1 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2025. Overhead crane is machine used to lift heavy loads that is equipped with parallel runways with a traveling bridge and a hoist, and is operated manually. It is majorly used to carry out loading and unloading activities in various manufacturing and storage industries.
The key factor that drives the growth of the global overhead cranes market is increase in government investment for infrastructure development. Moreover, minimized labor cost and reduced product damage have boosted the demand for overhead cranes in various industrial applications. Furthermore, various industries are investing in domestic manufacturing sector, which is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to small players in the market. In addition, overhead crane reduces the operational time and automated system used in overhead crane increases the precision of work, thereby increasing the demand for overhead cranes. However, lack of skilled operator and high lead time in supply chain are expected to hinder the market growth.
The Major players reported in the market include:
The key players analyzed in the report include ABUS Kransysteme GmbH, CARGOTEC, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Engineered Material Handling Inc., GH Cranes & Components, Gorbel Cranes, KITO CORP., Konecranes Plc., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and Weihua Group.
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Overhead Cranes market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.
Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.
The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.
The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Solutions
Product
Bridge Crane
Gantry Crane
Others
Services
Maintenance
Repair
Other
By End User
Automotive
Metal and Mining
Paper
Utility
Aerospace
Shipyards
Others
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 WORLD OVERHEAD CRANES MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 5 WORLD OVERHEAD CRANES MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6 WORLD OVERHEAD CRANES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES
