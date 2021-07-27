Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Penetration Testing Software Market Size By Resin, By Product, By Application, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook Forecast 2025

Penetration Testing Software Market – 2019-2025

 

Report Description:

Applause’s Penetration Testing (Pen Testing) combines the tried and true benefits of penetration testing with the power and speed of the crowd. This approach allows companies to quickly identify vulnerabilities that slipped through the cracks and secure your platforms before releasing to production

Common penetration tests include:

Black-Box Manual Penetration Test

Gray-Box Penetration Test

White-Box Manual Penetration Test

 

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Netsparker
Acunetix
Core Impact
Metasploit
Wireshark
w3af
Kali Linux
Nessus
Burpsuite
Cain & Abel
Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP)
John The Ripper
Retina
Sqlmap
Canvas
Social Engineer Toolkit

Market Segment by Type, covers
Cloud Based
Web Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Large Enterprises
SMEs

 

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

 

Continued …

 

