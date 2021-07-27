Petcoke Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025
Global Petcoke Industry
New Study On “2018-2025 Petcoke Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report researches the worldwide Petcoke market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Petcoke breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Petcoke is a product produced by the distillation of crude oil to separate the heavy oil from the heavy oil and the thermal cracking of the heavy oil.
The increasing usage of petcoke as a cost-effective fuel will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.
Global Petcoke market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Petcoke.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Petcoke capacity, production, value, price and market share of Petcoke in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BP
Chevron
Royal Dutch Shell
Reliance Industries
CNPC
Saudi Aramco
Exxon Mobil
Essar Oil
HMEL
HPCL
IOCL
ConocoPhillips
Oxbow Corporation
Valero Energy
Koch Carbon
Khurana Grou
Petcoke Breakdown Data by Type
Fuel-Grade Petcoke
Calcined Petcoke
Petcoke Breakdown Data by Application
Cement Industry
Steel Industry
Paints And Coloring Industry
Power Industry
Fertilizer Industry
Aluminum Industry
Paper Industry
Petcoke Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Petcoke Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Petcoke capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Petcoke manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Petcoke :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Some Major Points from Table of content:
Global Petcoke Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Petcoke Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Petcoke Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Fuel-Grade Petcoke
1.4.3 Calcined Petcoke
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Petcoke Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Cement Industry
1.5.3 Steel Industry
1.5.4 Paints And Coloring Industry
1.5.5 Power Industry
1.5.6 Fertilizer Industry
1.5.7 Aluminum Industry
1.5.8 Paper Industry
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Petcoke Production
2.1.1 Global Petcoke Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Petcoke Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Petcoke Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Petcoke Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Petcoke Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Petcoke Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Petcoke Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Petcoke Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Petcoke Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Petcoke Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Petcoke Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Petcoke Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Petcoke Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Petcoke Production by Regions
4.1 Global Petcoke Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global Petcoke Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global Petcoke Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States Petcoke Production
4.2.2 United States Petcoke Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States Petcoke Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Petcoke Production
4.3.2 Europe Petcoke Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe Petcoke Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China Petcoke Production
4.4.2 China Petcoke Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China Petcoke Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan Petcoke Production
4.5.2 Japan Petcoke Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan Petcoke Import & Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 BP
8.1.1 BP Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Petcoke
8.1.4 Petcoke Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Chevron
8.2.1 Chevron Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Petcoke
8.2.4 Petcoke Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Royal Dutch Shell
8.3.1 Royal Dutch Shell Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Petcoke
8.3.4 Petcoke Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Reliance Industries
8.4.1 Reliance Industries Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Petcoke
8.4.4 Petcoke Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 CNPC
8.5.1 CNPC Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Petcoke
8.5.4 Petcoke Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Saudi Aramco
8.6.1 Saudi Aramco Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Petcoke
8.6.4 Petcoke Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Exxon Mobil
8.7.1 Exxon Mobil Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Petcoke
8.7.4 Petcoke Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Essar Oil
8.8.1 Essar Oil Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Petcoke
8.8.4 Petcoke Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 HMEL
8.9.1 HMEL Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Petcoke
8.9.4 Petcoke Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 HPCL
8.10.1 HPCL Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Petcoke
8.10.4 Petcoke Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 IOCL
8.12 ConocoPhillips
8.13 Oxbow Corporation
8.14 Valero Energy
8.15 Koch Carbon
8.16 Khurana Grou
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 Petcoke Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global Petcoke Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global Petcoke Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 Petcoke Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Petcoke Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global Petcoke Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 Petcoke Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global Petcoke Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global Petcoke Revenue Forecast by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 Petcoke Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America Petcoke Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe Petcoke Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific Petcoke Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America Petcoke Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Petcoke Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 Turkey
10.7.4 GCC Countries
10.7.5 Egypt
10.7.6 South Africa
Continued…..
