Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Market Analysis | Epson Robotics,KUKA,Omron Corporation and Rockwell Automation

GMD predicts the revenue of global pharmaceutical & cosmetics industrial robots market to reach $492.2 million by 2025 in terms of hardware and $1,329.8 million in terms of robotic system (hardware, software & service), growing by over 10% annually over 2019-2025. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.5% during the same period, advancing to 13.48 thousand units in 2025.

Highlighted with 43 tables and 90 figures, this 216-page report “Global Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Market 2014-2025 by End-user, Application, Product Type and Region” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global pharmaceutical & cosmetics industrial robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2025. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

Click Here to Download Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094859

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global pharmaceutical & cosmetics industrial robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of End-user, Application, Product Type, and Region.

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Cosmetics Industry

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Dispensing

• Palletizing

• Packing & Packaging

• Pick and Place

• Others

Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Articulated robots

• Cartesian robots

• SCARA robots

• Other Robots

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Robot Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

The report can serve as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Comau S.p.A

Denso Wave Inc.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Pari Robotics

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Staubli International AG

ST Robotics

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Our Other Reports:

Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market

Inspection Robotics in Oil & Gas Industry

Industrial Automation Services (IAS) Market

Healthcare Exoskeletons Market

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market

Public Relation Robots Market

Educational Robotics Market

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

View Source : Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics Industrial Robots Market Analysis | Epson Robotics,KUKA,Omron Corporation and Rockwell Automation