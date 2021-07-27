Photomedicine Market Technological Innovation, Business Growth and Top Key Players like Abbott Laboratories, Alma Lasers, Angiodynamics, Biolitec, Colorado Skin, etc

According to a new report published by Publisher, titled, “Photomedicine Market by Technology, Application, and Geography: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022,” the photomedicine market accounted for $2,750 million in 2015 and is anticipated to reach $5,512 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, 2014-2022.

Abbott Laboratories, Alma Lasers Ltd., Angiodynamics, Inc., Biolitec Ag, Colorado Skin And Vein, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lumenis Ltd., Photomedex, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Thor Photomedicine Ltd.

Photomedicine Is A Branch Of Science That Involves The Study Of Light And Its Application In Various Healthcare Related Fields Such As Dermatology And Ophthalmology. In This Technology, The Disease Can Be Detected And Treated By Exposing That Damaged Area To Light With Specific Wavelengths. Phototherapy Using Different Light Sources Such As Polychromatic Polarized Light And Full Spectrum Light Is Used In The Treatment Of Various Skin And Eye Diseases.

This report studies Photomedicine in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Photomedicine Market Segment by Technology: Lasers, Polychromatic Polarized Light, Full Spectrum Light, Dichroic Lamps, Light Emitting Diodes, Fluorescent Lamps.

Photomedicine Market Segment by Applications: Dermatology, Pain Management, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Wound Healing, Dental Procedures, Aesthetics Procedures, Others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL PHOTOMEDICINES MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL PHOTOMEDICINES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Photomedicine MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

