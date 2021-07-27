Popular Trends & Technological Advancements Food Extrusion Market 2027: Top Key Players Baker Perkins Limited, Coperion GmbH, Flexicon Corporation, Groupe Legris Industries, Lindquist Machine Corporation, Pavan SpA

The report aims to provide an overview of Food Extrusion Market with detailed market segmentation by extruder type, process, food product, and geography. The global food extrusion market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food extrusion market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key food extrusion companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Top Key Players:- Akron Tool & Die Co., Inc., Amandus Kahl GmbH & Co. KG, American Extrusion International, Baker Perkins Limited, Coperion GmbH, Flexicon Corporation, Groupe Legris Industries, Lindquist Machine Corporation, Pavan SpA, The Bonnot Company

The food extrusion market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of processed food products with changing lifestyles and higher disposable incomes coupled with innovations in the food extrusion technology. Furthermore, growing adoption of healthy snacking habits and inclusion of nutritional intake contribute towards the growth of the food extrusion market. However, the food extrusion market is negatively influenced by raw material production due to unstable climatic condition. Nonetheless, the food extrusion market offers lucrative opportunity with increasing demands for healthier snack options with customized nutrition options.

The food extrusion is a modern food processing technology which involves heat transfer, mass transfer, shear, and pressure changes for cooking, puffing, mixing, kneading, texturizing, and conveying. It is used in the modern food industry to make pasta, snacks, pet foods, and ready-to-eat cereals. Food extrusion at high temperature reduces microbial contamination and inactivates enzymes. Also, multiple shapes, textures, and colors can be imparted to food products with extrusion which is otherwise not easily attainable using other production methods. Food extrusion enables accommodation of new consumer snacks and food products.

The report analyzes factors affecting food extrusion market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the food extrusion market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Food Extrusion Market Landscape Food Extrusion Market – Key Market Dynamics Food Extrusion Market – Global Market Analysis Food Extrusion Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Food Extrusion Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Food Extrusion Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Food Extrusion Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Food Extrusion Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

