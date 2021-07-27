Road Safety Market to 2027 insights shared in a detailed report – Cubic Corporation, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, Jenoptik, Kapsch Trafficcom, Redflex Holdings, Sensys Gatso Group AB, Siemens

An increasing number of accidents, rapid motorization, and government initiatives for improving road safety are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of road safety market. However, the lack of standardized regulation regarding traffic control in different regions is a major factor that might hinder the growth of road safety market. The players operating in the market are focusing on providing highly advanced solutions with the integration of new technologies to gain a strong customer base and gain a strong market position.

The global road safety market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading road safety market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the road safety market.

The List of Companies

1.Conduent Business Services, LLC

2.Cubic Corporation

3.Dahua Technology Co., Ltd

4.Jenoptik

5.Kapsch Trafficcom

6.Redflex Holdings

7.Sensys Gatso Group AB

8.Siemens

9.SWARCO

10.Verra Mobility

The global road safety market is segmented on the basis of solution and service. Based on the solution, the market is segmented as enforcement solution, automatic license plate recognition/automatic number plate recognition, incident detection and response, others. On the basis of services, the market is segmented as professional services, managed services.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global road safety market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The road safety market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting road safety market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the road safety market in these regions.

