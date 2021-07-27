Robotic Radiosurgery Systems Market Research Report | Accuray ,Elekta,ViewRay and Brainlab AG

Robotic radiosurgery systems are the robots and robotic devices for radiology surgery and therapy, which is a demanding medical field for which robots already provide valuable assistance.

Global demand for robotic radiosurgery systems in 2025 will explode to $XXX billion to set up a new history high peak. This represents a robust 14.1% increase yearly by annual revenue between 2016 and 2025, and a cumulative market total of $XXX billion during 2017-2025.The robotic radiation oncology market is growing globally due to a number of factors such as aging of the population, rising cases of cancer and tumor, the benefits accrued from new technology.

Global Robotic Radiosurgery Systems Market 2016-2025 by Product, Radiation Source and Region is based on a comprehensive research of the robotic radiosurgery systems market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

• Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

• Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global robotic radiosurgery systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

The report also quantifies global robotic radiosurgery systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of radiation source, product and region.

Based on radiation source, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025. Technological advancement and applications for each section are discussed.

• Gamma-ray Based Systems

• X-ray Based Systems

• Proton-beam Based Systems

Based on product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 for each section.

• Robotic Systems

• Instruments and Accessories

• System Services

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional market and some national markets by radiation source (gamma-ray based systems, X-ray based systems, proton-beam based systems) over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global radiosurgery robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Highlighted with 18 tables and 55 figures, this 128-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and benchmark effective strategies.

Key Players:

Accuray

Best Theratronics, Ltd.

Brainlab AG

Elekta

Huiheng Medical, Inc.

MASEP Medical Science Technology Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

ViewRay

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 6

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 6

1.1.1 Industry Definition 6

1.1.2 Research Scope 8

1.2 Research Methodology 9

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 9

1.2.2 Market Assumption 10

1.2.3 Secondary Data 10

1.2.4 Primary Data 10

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 11

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 12

1.2.7 Research Limitations 13

1.3 Executive Summary 14

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 16

2.1 Market Structure 16

2.2 Market Size and Forecast 17

