Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics Market Growing Technology Opportunities and Future Business Trends to 2026 – DuPont (US), Fitesa (Brazil), Berry Global Group (US), Glatfelter (US), Freudenberg (Germany)

Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics Market is accounted for $22.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $47.48 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market are growth of modern healthcare in developing markets, rise in the birth rate in emerging economies and increase in geriatric population in western countries. However, volatility in the prices of raw materials, concerns about balancing performance and cost among small manufacturers restricts the market growth of Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics market.

Spunmelt Non-woven fabric is a fabric-like material made from staple fibre and long fibre, bonded together by chemical, mechanical, heat or solvent treatment. The term is used in the textile manufacturing industry to denote fabrics, such as felt, which are neither woven nor knitted. Some non-woven materials lack sufficient strength unless densified or reinforced by a backing. In recent years, non-woven has become an alternative to polyurethane foam.

Major Key Players of the Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics Market are:

DuPont (US), Fitesa (Brazil), Berry Global Group (US), Glatfelter (US), Freudenberg (Germany), Kimberly-Clarke (US), Suominen Corporation (Finland), Johns Manville (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Sweden) and TWE Group (Germany).

Based on Application, Upholstery segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Upholstery is the work of providing furniture, especially seats, with padding, springs, webbing, and fabric or leather covers. It is equally applicable to domestic, automobile, airplane and boat furniture, and can be applied to mattresses, particularly the upper layers, though these often differ significantly in design. A person who works with upholstery is called an upholsterer.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the considerable growth to huge consumption of Nonwoven Fabrics in automotive, construction and healthcare.

Major Types of Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics covered are:

Non-Disposable

Disposable

Major Applications of Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics covered are:

Upholstery

Construction

Automotive

Hygiene

Filtration

Wipes

Other Applications



Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics Market Size

2.2 Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics Revenue by Product

4.3 Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Spunmelt Non-woven Fabrics industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

