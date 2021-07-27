Surgical Navigation Systems Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities by Medtronic, Stryker, Brainlab, B. Braun Melsungen, Scopis, etc

Surgical navigation systems market was valued at $628 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $963 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2022, according to a new report published by Publisher. Optical navigation systems segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to benefits such as minimum radiation exposure and preciseness & accuracy during complex surgeries.

Surgical Navigation Systems Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Brainlab AG (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Scopis GmbH (Germany), Fiagon AG (Germany), Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Amplitude Surgical (France), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany).

Surgical navigation system is extensively used in different types of surgeries such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery and ENT surgery. Surgical navigation system employ computer software and tools for performing planned surgical procedures. Surgical navigation is also termed as image guided surgery, computer assisted intervention and computer assisted surgery. Surgical navigation in surgery is one of the important surgical decision-making tool.

Surgical Navigation Systems Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Surgical Navigation Systems in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Surgical Navigation Systems Market Segment by Technology: Electromagnetic Navigation Systems, Hybrid Navigation Systems, Optical Navigation Systems, CT-Based Navigation Systems, and Fluoroscopy-Based Navigation Systems.

Surgical Navigation Systems Market Segment by Applications: Neurosurgery Navigation Systems, Orthopedic Navigation Systems (Hip & Knee Replacement), ENT Navigation Systems, Dental Navigation Systems, and Cardiac Navigation Systems.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the surgical navigation systems market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities

Extensive analysis by surgical navigation systems helps in understanding the various trends and prevailing opportunities in the respective market

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided, which assist in determining the major opportunities in these geographies

Key players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict competitive outlook of the global surgical navigation systems market

