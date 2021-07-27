Surgical Retractor Market Expected to Reach $2.65 billion by 2026 – Medtronic, Stryker, Henry Schein, Teleflex, Cooper, Invuity, Johnson, Becton, Globus

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Surgical Retractor Market” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

According to Publisher, the Global Surgical Retractor Market is accounted for $1.71 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.65 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Rising demand for plastic and reconstructive surgeries and increasing geriatric population are the key factors driving the market growth. However, factors such as lack of Low reimbursement scenario for the surgical procedure and lack of skilled professional in less developed economies are some factors hindering the market growth.

Surgical retractors are hand-held surgical instruments which are vigorously used by the surgeon during the surgical procedure. This is a simple steel tool which has the curvy or angled blade at one end with a handle to hold it comfortably. Surgical retractors are also referred to as a surgical detractor. Surgical retractors are used to separate the edges of surgical incision or wounds; in addition, it is also used to hold the back of tissue or organ. These instruments are used by hand or by the robotic method to perform the surgical procedure. Besides handheld, the surgical retractor is also of self-retaining type. These instruments are available with different shapes, size, and style in the market for different surgeries.

By Application, Abdominal applications held considerable growth during the predicted period due to the number of surgical procedures performed through the abdominal region. By geography, North America commanded considerable market share which is attributed to the increasing aging population and the high number of surgical procedures.

Some of the key players profiled in the Surgical Retractor market include Medtronic Public Limited Company, Stryker Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, The Cooper Companies, Inc., Rti Surgical, Inc., Invuity, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Globus Medical, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Braun Melsungen Ag, Medline Industries, Inc. and Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation.

