Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market 2019 Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2027 With hilips, UPMC, Banner Health, TeleICUCare ,Eagle Telemedicine, Apollo Tele Health Services

According to a new market research study titled ‘Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type and Component, the global tele-intensive care unit market was valued at US$ 1,541.8 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 7,363.3 Mn by 2025. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.5% from 2017-2025.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global tele-intensive care unit market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global tele-intensive care unit market is expected to reach US$ 7,363.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,541.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.5% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as rising demand for remote patient monitoring, growing government initiatives for telemedicine, increasing ICU admissions and shortage of intensivists. North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific tele-intensive care unit market is expected to grow with CAGR of 23.5% to US$ 1,207.6 Mn 2025 from US$ 74.42 Mn in 2017. Factors such as, introduction of innovative technologies and developments by the government and growing improvements in tele-intensive care unit solutions in India, are likely to grow the market in the forecast period.

Company Profiles Include In Report:

InTouch Technologies,

Advanced ICU Care,

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

UPMC,

Banner Health,

TeleICUCare,

Eagle Telemedicine,

Apollo Tele Health Services,

SOC Telemed,

INTeleICU,

Strategic Insights

Partnership/acquisition, and service launch & collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in global tele-intensive care unit industry. Few of the acquisition, partnership, product launches and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below:

2018: InTouch Health and NTT DATA Services entered into a partnership to provide a turnkey virtual care solution that enables healthcare organizations to expand access to healthcare services, optimize care delivery, and reduce costs.

2017: Advanced ICU Care launched tele-ICU services at Winchester Medical Center (WMC) in Winchester to deliver an extra layer of care in one of the most critical areas of the hospital.

2016: Royal Philips and four leading U.S. health systems signed multi-layer agreements to implement remote intensive care unit (eICU) program.

2016: InTouch Health, provider of a global, cloud-based telehealth network, partnered with Eagle Telemedicine to develop innovative telemedicine programs like tele-ICU, teleneurology and telepsychology.

Type Insights

The tele-intensive care unit market by type is segmented into centralized, decentralized, and others (hybrid). The centralized is the largest segment among the product segment in the tele-intensive care unit market in 2017. The segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest rate and is accounted to grow at the CAGR of 22.3%.

Component Insights

On the basis of component, the tele-intensive care unit market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment led the market for tele-intensive care unit in 2017, contributing a market share of 79.6% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 to account for a market share of 78.8% of the overall revenue generated in 2025.

