Tonic Water Market Illuminated By New Report – Key Player Fever-Tree, Keurig Dr Pepper, Hansen Beverage, SodaStream and FENTIMANS

Tonic water is a carbonated soft drink in which quinine is dissolved. It is used as a prophylactic to treat malaria and babesiosis. Tonic water usually now has a significantly lower quinine content and is consumed for its distinctive bitter flavor. It is often used in mixed drinks, particularly in gin and tonic. Regular consumption of tonic water may lead to side effects like nausea, stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, and nervousness. Rising of disposable income of people due to modernization is expected to drive the tonic water market in the coming period.

The global tonic water market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and sales channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented into regular tonic water, low calorie tonic water, slimline tonic water and flavored and non-flavored. On the basis of application the market is segmented into medicinal purposes, alcoholic drinks and direct consumption. On the basis of sales channel the market is segmented into direct sales and retail sales.

The global study on Tonic Water Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

Fever-Tree

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.

Hansen Beverage

SodaStream Inc.

A.S. Watson Group

FENTIMANS

Seagram Company Ltd.

Schweppes

Bradleys Tonic Co.

JACK RUDY COCKTAIL CO.

