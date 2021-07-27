Underground Utility Mapping Market illuminated by new report by key Players – Global Detection Solution, Guideline Geo, Hexagon Geosystems, multiVIEW, Plowman Craven Limited, Prostar Geocorp, Sensors and Software Inc.

Government initiatives regarding the implementation of utility mapping tools, growing demand for maintenance due to aging infrastructure are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of underground utility mapping market. However, the high maintenance cost of mapping tools is the major factor that might hinder the growth of underground utility mapping market. The players offering in the utility mapping tools are focusing on offering technologically advanced solutions to attract more customers and gain a strong market position.

The global underground utility mapping market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading underground utility mapping market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the underground utility mapping market.

The List of Companies

1.Enviroscan

2.Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc.

3.Global Detection Solution

4.Guideline Geo

5.Hexagon Geosystems

6.multiVIEW

7.Plowman Craven Limited

8.Prostar Geocorp

9.Sensors and Software Inc.

10.Vivax-Metrotech Corp

The global underground utility mapping market is segmented on the basis of component and end-user industry. Based on the component, the market is segmented as solutions and services. On the basis of end-user industry, the market is segmented as Telecommunication, oil & gas, government & public safety.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global underground utility mapping market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The underground utility mapping market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting underground utility mapping market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the underground utility mapping market in these regions.

