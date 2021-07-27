Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market In-Depth Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players – IDEXX Laboratories(US) , Zoetis(US) , QIAGEN N.V. (Indical GmbH) (Germany) , Thermo Fisher Scientific(US)

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is valued approximately at USD 1.30 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Growing demand for advanced veterinary infectious disease diagnostic tools, increasing demand for animal-derived food products, growth in companion animal population, rising demand for pet insurance, an increasing number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies, and growing disease control & disease prevention measures are some of the key factors driving the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market. However, lack of a skilled workforce impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing adoption of pets, rising demand for infectious disease diagnostics in food-producing animals, and the growing incidences of zoonotic diseases would create lucrative growth prospects for the Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major Key Players of the Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market are:

IDEXX Laboratories(US) , Zoetis(US) , QIAGEN N.V. (Indical GmbH) (Germany) , Thermo Fisher Scientific(US) , Neogen Corporation (US) , Virbac (France) , BioM?rieux SA (France) , IDVet (France) , Randox Laboratories, Ltd. (UK) , Heska Corporation (US) , Creative Diagnostics (US) , URIT Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd (China) , NTBIO Diagnostics, Inc. (Canada)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Immunodiagnostics (Lateral Flow Assays, ELISA)

Molecular Diagnostics

By Animal:

Companion

Farm

By End-User:

Lab

Hospital

Clinics

PoC

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size

2.2 Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Sales by Product

4.2 Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Revenue by Product

4.3 Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Breakdown Data by End User

