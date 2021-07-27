Voice Analytics Market illuminated by new report by Key Players – Avaya Inc, Calabrio Inc, Invoca, NICE, RankMiner, SESTEK, ThoughtSpot Inc, Uniphore Software Systems, VoiceSense Inc

Rising concern towards controlling fraud activities by adopting proper tool of fraud detection, a market of voice analytics is growing. Besides, the driving factor, voice analytics market also presents opportunities to the players, such as the need to have meaningful acumens from the vast consumer experience and integration of AI in respective industries to have satisfied clientele is anticipated to benefit the voice analytics market in the coming period.

The global voice analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Voice analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. Avaya Inc.

2. Calabrio Inc.

3. Invoca

4. NICE

5. RankMiner

6. SESTEK

7. ThoughtSpot Inc.

8. Uniphore Software Systems

9. VoiceSense Inc.

10. Verint Systems Inc.

The global voice analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, application, and end-user industry. Based on the component, the market is segmented into solution and service. On the basis of deployment mode, the voice analytics market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The voice analytics market on the basis of the application is classified into call monitoring, sentiment analysis, risk and fraud detection, and others. On the basis of end-user industry, the voice analytics market is segmented into retail & e-commerce, BFSI, government, IT & Telecom, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global voice analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The voice analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the voice analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the voice analytics in these regions.

