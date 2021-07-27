Wafer Probers Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies during 2019-2024 | Micronics Japan (MJC), FormFactor, Technoprobe, Japan Electronic Materials (JEM), MPI Corporation, SV Probe, Hprobe
A wafer prober is a system used for handling the wafer to make contact in the designated position on the device. In the semiconductor development and manufacturing process, test signals from a measuring instrument or tester are transmitted to individual devices on a wafer probe needle or a probe card and the signals are then returned from the device.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wafer Probers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Micronics Japan (MJC)
FormFactor
Technoprobe
Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)
MPI Corporation
SV Probe
Hprobe
Microfriend
Korea Instrument
Feinmetall
Synergie Cad Probe
Advantest
Will Technology
TSE
TIPS Messtechnik GmbH
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
This study considers the Wafer Probers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Fully Automatic Probers
Semi-automatic Probers
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Microelectronics & Semiconductor Production
Medical & Bio Medical Assemblies
Photovoltaic Device
RF Electronics
Others
Research Objectives:
To study and analyze the global Wafer Probers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Wafer Probers market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Wafer Probers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Wafer Probers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Wafer Probers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents:
2019-2024 Global Wafer Probers Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Wafer Probers by Manufacturers
4 Wafer Probers by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Wafer Probers Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
