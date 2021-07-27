Wafer Probers Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies during 2019-2024 | Micronics Japan (MJC), FormFactor, Technoprobe, Japan Electronic Materials (JEM), MPI Corporation, SV Probe, Hprobe

A wafer prober is a system used for handling the wafer to make contact in the designated position on the device. In the semiconductor development and manufacturing process, test signals from a measuring instrument or tester are transmitted to individual devices on a wafer probe needle or a probe card and the signals are then returned from the device.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wafer Probers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Micronics Japan (MJC)

FormFactor

Technoprobe

Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

MPI Corporation

SV Probe

Hprobe

Microfriend

Korea Instrument

Feinmetall

Synergie Cad Probe

Advantest

Will Technology

TSE

TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

This study considers the Wafer Probers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Fully Automatic Probers

Semi-automatic Probers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Microelectronics & Semiconductor Production

Medical & Bio Medical Assemblies

Photovoltaic Device

RF Electronics

Others

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Wafer Probers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Wafer Probers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wafer Probers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wafer Probers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Wafer Probers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

2019-2024 Global Wafer Probers Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Wafer Probers by Manufacturers

4 Wafer Probers by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Wafer Probers Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Micronics Japan (MJC)

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Wafer Probers Product Offered

12.1.3 Micronics Japan (MJC) Wafer Probers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Micronics Japan (MJC) News

12.2 FormFactor

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Wafer Probers Product Offered

12.2.3 FormFactor Wafer Probers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 FormFactor News

12.3 Technoprobe

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Wafer Probers Product Offered

12.3.3 Technoprobe Wafer Probers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Technoprobe News

12.4 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Wafer Probers Product Offered

12.4.3 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) Wafer Probers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Japan Electronic Materials (JEM) News

12.5 MPI Corporation

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Wafer Probers Product Offered

12.5.3 MPI Corporation Wafer Probers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 MPI Corporation News

12.6 SV Probe

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Wafer Probers Product Offered

12.6.3 SV Probe Wafer Probers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 SV Probe News

12.7 Hprobe

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Wafer Probers Product Offered

12.7.3 Hprobe Wafer Probers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Hprobe News

12.8 Microfriend

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Wafer Probers Product Offered

12.8.3 Microfriend Wafer Probers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Microfriend News

12.9 Korea Instrument

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Wafer Probers Product Offered

12.9.3 Korea Instrument Wafer Probers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Korea Instrument News

12.10 Feinmetall

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Wafer Probers Product Offered

12.10.3 Feinmetall Wafer Probers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Feinmetall News

12.11 Synergie Cad Probe

12.12 Advantest

12.13 Will Technology

12.14 TSE

12.15 TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

