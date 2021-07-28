Acryloyl Chloride Market: Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2018-2025
Acryloyl Chloride valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing demand across various end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals and agriculture is the major factor which is driving the growth in Global Acryloyl Chloride market. However, fluctuating raw material cost is anticipated to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.
Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10057032
Acryloyl Chloride is also known as acrylic acid chloride, is light yellow, a clear and flammable liquid with a pungent smell. It is a derivative of acrylic acid since it belongs to acid chlorides group of compounds. Acryloyl chloride is employed most commonly in organic synthesis for introducing the acrylic moieties into other compounds and it is also extensively used for the preparation of acrylate monomers and polymers. As acryloyl chloride is highly reactive, it is used in the production of new polymers by polymer-analogous transformations in case, when polymerization of the associated monomers is not easy. The acryloyl chloride is mainly used in the manufacturing of medicines, solvents, spices and pesticides etc.
The regional analysis of Acryloyl Chloride is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Acryloyl Chloride over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Acryloyl Chloride market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Acryloyl Chloride. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Acryloyl Chloride over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Acryloyl Chloride and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The leading Market players mainly include-
Shandong Ward Chemical Technology
ABCR GmbH & CO. KG
Alfa Aesar
Anhui Wotu Chemical
Apollo Scientific
Beijing Dtftchem Technology
Haimen Best Fine Chemical
Hangzhou Volant Technology
HENAN WANXIANG TECHNOLOGY&TRADE
Huaian Hongyang Chemical
J & K SCIENTIFIC
Jia Xing Isenchem
Merck Schuchardt OHG
Nanjing Youhua Chemicals
Riedel-de Haen AG
Shanghai Aladdin Bio-Chem Technology
SIGMA-RBI
TCI
VWR International
Wako Pure Chemical Industries
Wuhan Yihuacheng Technology Development
Zibo Yixin Chemical
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
.96
.97
.98
Others
By End-User:
Medicine
Pesticide
Spices
Solvent
Others
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Acryloyl Chloride in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10057032
About Us
Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation
Contact Us
Name: Kenneth research
Email:[email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609
Related Trending Report
IoT in Construction industry
Crowd Analytics Market
Healthcare Hyperspectral Imaging Market
Ultrasound Devices Market
Connected Logistics Market
Structural Heart Devices Market
Fraud Detection and Prevention Market
(Insurance Technology) InsurTech Market
RFID Market
Biodegradable Plastics Market