Agricultural Robots Market | Players are 3D Robotics,AIBrain,Airware and ABB Robotics

The global population is expected to reach 9 billion people by 2050, which requires double agricultural production in order to meet food demands. Artificial intelligence robotics is one of the new and innovative technologies that will help to overcome these challenges. An increasing number of agricultural robots are being developed and deployed that are capable of complex tasks. Accounting in robotics hardware, software as well as service expenditure, global agri-bots market is expected to reach $11.1 billion in 2020 and explode to $30.8 billion in 2025 as more and more farmbots will be used to increase productivity.

Global Agricultural Robots Market 2016-2025 by Application (Field Farming, Indoor Farming, Livestock Management, Horticulture), Technology (UAVs, Driverless Tractors, Milking Robots and Others), and by Geography examines the global agricultural robots market through a comprehensive research and in-depth analysis of premium information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. On the basis of reviewing global economic environments, this report provides a thorough analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, and market segments.

Click Here to Download Free Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10077747

Qualitative market analyses include identification and study of market structure, market overview, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces, M&A landscape as well as fundraising trend.

The report quantifies the global agricultural robots market from perspectives of application, technology, and geographic distribution.

On basis of agri-robot application, the market is segmented into four fields:

• Field Farming

• Livestock Management

• Indoor Farming

• Horticulture and Others

On basis of agribot technology, the following sub-categories of global market are studied:

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

• Driverless Tractors

• Milking Robots

• Other Robots

Geographically, the global market is segmented into five regions and fully characterized:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Latin America

• RoW (Rest of World)

Global data is available for both annual shipment and sales revenue generated from agricultural robots in each sub-market over the period of 2014-2025. Specific analysis and forecast of annual shipment and sales revenue over 2014-2025 are conducted for 14 important national markets including U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Germany, France, South Korea, and Australia. North American region leads the global agricultural robots market while strongest growth potential exists in APAC market over the forecast years. The report also includes current competitive scenario and profiles 61 agri-bot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Highlighted with 7 tables and 103 figures, this 273-page report provides newly updated data and exhaustive analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and execute an effective strategy.

Key Players:

3D Robotics (US)

ABB Robotics (Switzerland)

AeroVironment, Inc. (US)

AGCO Corporation (US)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (US)

Ag Leader Technology (US)

Agribotix LLC (US)

AGROBOT (Spain)

AIBrain (USA)

Airware, Inc. (US)

AMAZONEN-Werke H. Dreyer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Appareo Systems (US)

Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (US)

Autonomous Tractor Corporation (US)

AutoProbe Technologies LLC (US)

Blue River Technology (US)

BouMatic Robotics B.V. (Netherlands)

Clearpath Robotics, Inc. (Canada)

CNH Industrial N.V. (Case IH) (UK)

Conic System S.L. (Spain)

Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI) (China)

Deepfield Robotics (Germany)

Deere & Company (John Deere) (US)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Environment

2.1 World Economy: Current Conditions and Outlook to 2030

2.2 World Demographic Profile and Trends to 2050

2.3 Outlook of Global Agricultural Sector to 2025

3 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3.1 Market Structure

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Major Growth Drivers

3.4 Market Restraints and Challenges

3.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

3.6 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis

3.7 Key M&A Trends and Strategic Partnerships

3.8 Fundraising in Global Agricultural Robot Market

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Agricultural Robots Market in Field Farming 2014-2025

4.3 Agricultural Robots Market in Livestock Management 2014-2025

4.4 Agricultural Robots Market in Indoor Farming 2014-2025

4.5 Agricultural Robots Market in Horticulture and Other Fields 2014-2025

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology

5.1 Market Overview by Technology

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Source: https://www.americanewshour.com

View Source : Agricultural Robots Market