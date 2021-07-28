Aircraft Leasing Market is Projected to Witness a Steady Growth by 2027 | AerCap Holdings, Air Lease, Aviation Capital Group, Avolon

Airline companies procure the aircraft on lease from leasing airlines companies and the aircraft manufacturers. Over the past few decades, a lot of international and domestic airlines have adopted the aircraft leasing model in order to reduce the financial burden and to increase the number of aircrafts fleets. Aircraft leasing is of two types: wet leasing and dry leasing. Wet leasing aircraft are procured for shorter period whereas, dry leasing is used for longer leasing period. The major airlines generally lease the aircrafts from top aircraft manufacturers. There is complete dominance of Irish leasing company over the global aircraft leasing market. Ireland has more than 50% of the total aircraft leasing companies.

The rapidly growing aviation industry, construction of new airports, a growing number of international air travelers, increased frequency of cargo aircraft, low interest, and aircraft leasing rates, increased investment of the major players in leasing and procurement are few of the factors driving the growth of Aircraft leasing market.

The key players influencing the market are:

AerCap Holdings N.V.

Air Lease Corporation

Aviation Capital Group (ACG)

Avolon

BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management

BOC Aviation

Boeing Capital Corporation

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS)

ICBC Leasing

SMBC Aviation Capital

The global aircraft leasing market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type and leasing type. Based on aircraft type, the market is segmented as wide body and narrow body. Further, based on leasing type, the market is divided into wet leasing and dry leasing.

Aircraft Leasing Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Aircraft Leasing Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Aircraft Leasing market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Aircraft Leasing market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Aircraft Leasing market is provided.

