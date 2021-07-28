Aircraft Propeller System Market expected to reach $421.36 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% by Top players MT-Propeller Entwicklung, McCauley Propeller Systems, FP-propeller Srl.

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Aircraft Propeller System Market to 2026” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification.

The Global Aircraft Propeller System Market is accounted for $212.36 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $421.36 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient aircraft over the world, rising utilization of unmanned aerial vehicles within different military applications beyond the globe and growing amount of deliveries of particular light-sport aircraft (SLSA) across the globe are propelling the market growth. However, lack of effectiveness of aircraft with turboprop engines at large altitudes, huge manufacturing cost and expanding standard aircraft propeller systems to guarantee safe flight operations are hampering the growth of the market. Rising protection of solar-powered aircraft and technical advancements in passenger drones provides ample growth opportunities for the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

MT-Propeller Entwicklung GmbH, McCauley Propeller Systems, FP-propeller Srl, Hartzell Propeller, Sensenich Propeller, Hercules Propellers Ltd, Aerosila, Dowty Rotol, Airmaster Propellers, Whirlwind Propellers, Ratier Figeac, H?lices E-Props, UTC Aerospace Systems, Culver Props Inc, Electravia, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Wartsila India Limited, Ultra Electronics Holdings, GE Aviation and Canadian Propeller Ltd.

Aircraft propeller is a division of the aircraft propulsion system that keeps the thrust necessary for the aircraft to travel in the air. Aircraft propeller consists of two or more blades joined collectively by a hub. The blades of aircraft propeller obtain within the form of an airfoil. While engine rotate the blades of aircraft propeller system generate lift, also identified as thrust. This thrust facilitates the aircraft to move forward.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Aircraft Propeller System market growth during the forecast period. Segmentation of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Aircraft Propeller System market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2026 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Aircraft Propeller System market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Aircraft Propeller System market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

