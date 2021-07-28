Airport Surveillance Radar Market is Projected to Witness a Steady Growth by 2027 | BAE Systems, Collins Aerospace, Indra Sistemas, Intelcan Technosystems

Airport surveillance radar is a very crucial part of modern-day airports. Airport surveillance radars assist the air traffic controllers in managing aircraft movements, it can control the air traffic inside a radius of 30 to 50 nautical miles (56 to 93 km) of the air terminal and can track aircraft at altitudes up to 20,000-25,000 feet. In today’s era, most of the airports have implemented satellite-based technologies in order to improve air navigation surveillance and airport navigation radar systems. The surveillance radar system consists of primary radar and secondary surveillance radar. The primary radar detects an aircraft location by microwaves reflected to the reception equipment from the aircraft’s surface. The secondary surveillance radar interacts with the aircraft and transmits information such as the airplane’s ID and elevation. These radar systems are also important to alert the aircraft about safety, security and extreme weather conditions.

An increasing number of airports across the globe, growing defense budget, integration of surveillance radar systems with satellite navigation systems and rising investments on airport construction are few factors driving the growth of airport surveillance radar market. Increasing number of airports in the developing countries is a major factor acting as an opportunity for the market players operating in the airport surveillance radar market to grow their business in the coming years.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004612/

The key players influencing the market are:

BAE Systems plc

Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corp. )

Harris Corporation

Indra Sistemas, S. A.

Intelcan Technosystems Inc.

Leonardo S. p. A

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Thales Group

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Airport Surveillance Radar

Compare major Airport Surveillance Radar providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Airport Surveillance Radar providers

Profiles of major Airport Surveillance Radar providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Airport Surveillance Radar -intensive vertical sectors

The global Airport surveillance radar market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as primary radar and secondary radar. Further, based on application, the market is divided into civil airports and military airports.

Airport Surveillance Radar Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Airport Surveillance Radar Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Airport Surveillance Radar market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Airport Surveillance Radar market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Airport Surveillance Radar market is provided.

Get 20% Free customization on Pre-Booking @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pre_book/TIPRE00004612/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]