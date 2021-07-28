Aloe Vera Gel Market is expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2027 Major Players Herbalife International of America, Inc., Lily of the Desert, NOW Health Group, Inc., Real Aloe Solutions, Inc., Terry Laboratories and Others

The report aims to provide an overview of Aloe Vera Gel Market with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, end-use industry and geography. The global aloe vera gel market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aloe vera gel market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key aloe vera gel companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Aloe Farms, Inc., Aloe Laboratories, Aloe Vera Australia, Aloecorp, Inc, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Lily of the Desert, NOW Health Group, Inc., Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Real Aloe Solutions, Inc., Terry Laboratories and Others

The global aloe vera gel market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing popularity and consumption of herbal cosmetics where the product is used due to its skin-revival and moisturizing effects. The increasing applications in healthcare and food and beverage industry owing to its remedial and healing properties have further fueled the growth of aloe vera gel market. However, regulatory framework for the product use and the potential harmful side effects of the product may hamper the growth of the aloe vera gel market. Nonetheless, shifting focus towards herbal and organic products is likely to offer growth opportunities for the aloe vera gel market.

Aloe vera gel primarily consists of water and polysaccharides with small amounts of amino acids, lipids and sterols. The gel is extracted from the plant aloe vera which is cultivated mainly for its medicinal and skin care properties. It is a thick and short-stemmed plant which stores water in its pointed fleshy-green leaves. Recently, aloe vera has found a vast market in cosmetics, pharmaceutical and food industries. The plant is reported to have strong laxative effects making it useful in treating constipation. It is also known to contain powerful anti-oxidants that are beneficial in inhibiting the growth of harmful bacteria and prevent infection in humans. Aloe vera gel is useful in the treatment of sores and burns and thus used in many consumer products including skin lotions and ointments.

The report analyzes factors affecting aloe vera gel market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the aloe vera gel market in these regions.

