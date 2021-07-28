American Whiskey Market Analysis, Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

Whisky or whiskey is a type of distilled alcoholic beverage made from fermented grain mash.

Various grains (probably malt) are used in different whisky varieties, including barley, corn, rye and wheat. Whisky is usually aged in wooden barrels and is usually made from charred white oak. The global whisky market is driven by lifestyle changes, whisky consumption habits, high disposable income, increased whisky affordability and increased demand for premium whiskies.

According to this study, over the next five years the American Whiskey market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in American Whiskey business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of American Whiskey market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The qualitative contents in the geographical segmentation of the global American Whiskey market is slated to cover the key trends ongoing in every region and country. The regional segmentation includes PEST analysis of every single region, comprising economic, political, technological, and social factors that might influence the growth of the market. The report also includes some of the leading players of the market as per different regions.

The report lays a strategic focus upon each of the segments in the global American Whiskey market. Add to this, the report offers an accurate understanding of the global market size as well as growth that is projected over the forecast period. An in-depth study of the market was done by taking the prevalent trends into concern and the same is highlighted in the report. The market analysis includes a Porter’s Five Forces analysis, value chain analysis, and market attractiveness analysis. The Porter Five Forces analysis, in particular, helps in assessing the present market situation and the competitive nature of the same.

This study considers the American Whiskey value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Malt Whisky

Wheat Whiskey

Rye Whiskey

Corn Whiskey

Mixed Whiskey

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer

Dealer

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Jim Beam

Westlanddistillery

Balcones Distilling

Charbay

High West Distillery

Vadistillery

Distiller

Leopoldbros

Smoothambler

Heaven Hill

Beam Suntory

Brown Forman

Diageo

Forman Whiskey

Whistlepigwhiskey

Wyoming Whiskey

Fireballwhisky

The report also provides a list of profiles of various key and emerging players in the global American Whiskey market, who are significantly contributing to the overall growth or hold the potential to make a major impact in the market. The competitive analysis of the market includes a financial overview of the companies, some of the key strategies employed by them, and various other developments made in the industry.

