Artificial Flower Market to 2025 -Global Market Size, Development Status, Top Manufacturers, and Forecasts

Artificial Flower valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The artificial flowers are less expensive than natural flowers and are available in all seasons which is one of the big issues with the natural flowers, these are the factors which are driving the Global Artificial Flower Market. However, lack of awareness among consumers and higher prices of artificial flowers affect local sales which hamper the market growth.

The artificial flowers are the replica of the natural flowers which are used in decoration. Artificial flowers are used for both residential and commercial decoration purposes. Artificial flowers with stems are generally used in homes in pots or vases, as a substitute for real flowers and plants. There is no need for special care of artificial flowers like nurturing real flowers. Artificial flowers are colorful, easy to clean, cheaper than live flowers, environment-friendly, and they have a long life, therefore the demand for artificial flowers is increasing. Artificial flowers can be used in all seasons and are also a good option for people suffering from floral allergies. Nowadays, the artificial flowers are prepared in such a manner, they look like real flowers and even touches provide the feeling of live flowers and they are not affected by weather conditions, and therefore, they are being adopted largely instead of natural flowers.

The regional analysis of Artificial Flower is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Artificial Flower over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Artificial Flower market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Artificial Flower. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Artificial Flower over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Artificial Flower and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Clay

Cotton

Leather

Nylon

Paper

Porcelain

Silk

Polyester

Plastic

Wax

Others

By Application:

Commercial

Residential

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The leading Market players mainly include-

Tongxin Artificial Flowers

FuLi Silk Flower Factory

Suqian Hollia Arts & Crafts

Ngar Tat

J.S. Flower

Nearly Natural

Dongguan Fusheng Arts

Dongguan Heng Xiang plant simulation Ltd.

Qihao

Dongchu Sculpture

Gold Eagle

Target Audience of the Artificial Flower in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

