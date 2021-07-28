Automated Border Control Solutions Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period until 2025

Automated Border Control Solutions valued approximately USD 647.7 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.80% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising awareness about security concerns and enhancement in the convenience of travelers are major the factors driving the growth in the Global Automated Border Control Market. However, high capital investment requirement and absence of standardization hamper the market growth.

Automated border control Solution is a system that starts the process as the passenger come in and make sure that the traveler who is carrying the document is the correct holder of that document. The solution comprises of various technologies of e-gate like facial recognition and border control software. Automated border control delivers an efficient solution for airport systems. It also enhances the convenience of the passengers. Since, these solutions let the travelers to cross the gate automatically, therefore they reduce the border crossing time and also reduce the possibility of human errors. The fraud is detected with the greater accuracy by the automated border control solutions as they use electronic microprocessors. As the number of passengers traveling through flights is increasing, the workload of airports staff is also rising. Which in turn raising the need for fast and accurate processing due to security concerns and therefore, the demand for automated border control solutions is also growing rapidly

.The regional analysis of Automated Border Control Solutions is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Automated Border Control Solutions over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Automated Border Control Solutions market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Automated Border Control Solutions. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Automated Border Control Solutions over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Automated Border Control Solutions and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading Market players mainly include-

Vision-Box

Sita

Secunet Security Networks

OT-Morpho

Gemalto

NEC Corporation

Indra Sistemas

Accenture

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

ABC E-gate

ABC Kiosk

By Solution:

Airport

Land Port

Seaport

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Automated Border Control Solutions in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

