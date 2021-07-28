Automotive Ethernet Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2027| roadcom, Cadence Design Systems, Marvell, Microchip Technology, Molex, NXP Semiconductors, System-on-Chip Engineering, Texas Instruments

The automotive Ethernet refers to physical networking, which is used for connecting components within a car with the help of a wired network. Ethernet in automotive enables smart-phone connectivity, navigation, high-powered infotainment systems, driver safety systems, and other advanced features. Automotive Ethernet is specifically designed to meet the demands of the automotive industry to allow faster data communication.

The Automotive Ethernet market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to growing demand for advanced driver assistance systems and infotainment in passenger cars. Moreover, increasing adoption of low-cost Ethernet technology by automotive manufacturers and advancements in the field is further expected to fuel the growth of the automotive Ethernet market. However, security attacks poses a major challenge for this market. Nonetheless, introduction of connected cars and autonomous vehicles is likely to offer favorable growth opportunities for the market and the key players during the forecast period.

Top Key Players profiles in this Report includes, Broadcom Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Marvell, Microchip Technology Inc., Molex, LLC, NXP Semiconductors, System-on-Chip Engineering S.L., Texas Instruments Incorporated, TTTech Auto AG, Vector Informatik GmbH

The “Global Automotive Ethernet Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive Ethernet market with detailed market segmentation by component, vehicle type, application, and geography. The global automotive Ethernet market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive Ethernet market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive Ethernet market is segmented on the basis of component, vehicle type, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. On the basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented as passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The market on the basis of the application is classified as chassis, infotainment, driver assistance, powertrain, body and comfort, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive Ethernet market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive Ethernet market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

