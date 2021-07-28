Automotive Fasteners Market is Booming Worldwide | Revenue Analysis and Industry Forecast Report

The market research report helps analyze the Automotive Fasteners market on a global basis and also offers forecast and statistics in terms of revenue for the anticipated forecast period 2018 to 2025. Promising opportunities in the global market have also been mentioned in the study.

Global Automotive Fasteners Market industry valued approximately USD 20.84 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.88% over the forecast period 2017-2025.The major factors driving the growth are the increasing significance of fasteners, the comfortable replaceability of automotive fasteners, the blossoming automobile industry, and technical advancements & enhancements in the quality and resilience of fasteners.

Automotive Fasteners industry has also experienced technical advancements like improvements to light weight fasteners and establishment of in-die fasteners have bolstered the growth of the industry. Furthermore, escalating vehicle manufacturing, and rising inclination of OEMs from traditional fasteners to custom-made fasteners have added to the progress in the industry. Such advancements will drive the market growth in the coming years.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Bulten AB, Stanley Engineered Fastening, Illinois Tools Work Inc., Rocknel Fastener Inc., Phillips Screw Company, Sundarm Fasteners Limited, Precision Castparts Corp. and Trifast PLC.

The report includes the SWOT analysis of leader companies form global Automotive Fasteners market. It also enlists and analyze the most recent market developments shaping the future of the foremost players and industry. Furthermore, the key product mapping along with geographic presence and segments, sub-segments of the global Automotive Fasteners Market are studied in the global industry research

Product:

Threaded

Non-Threaded

Material:

Iron

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Brass

Plastic

Nickel

Type:

Bolts

Screws

Nuts

Rivets

Vehicle Type:

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Passenger Cars

End-User:

Chassis

Original Equipment Manufaacturer (OEM)

Powertrain

Aftermarket

Car Body

Electric Mechatronics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The Regional and Country Analysis section provides an analysis of the market size of each geography and compares past and forecast growth. It covers all regions, key developed countries and key emerging markets. It compares the country’s population, economy and market to understand the importance of the country’s market and how it changes.

