Aviation Cyber Security Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

The demand for airline services are increasing gradually, which is enabling the commercial airlines to focus more on implementation of advanced information technology in their system. The aviation industry is one of the largest industries which is exposed to cyber-attacks. Thus, to control such attacks, the industry is concentrating more on cyber security solutions. The cyber security solutions helps in securing high-level storage and safety of confidential data of the airline companies as well as airports and air traffic management.

The key influencing factor of the aviation cyber security market are the growing awareness towards cyber-threats among governments, commercial aviation companies and military forces. Another factor catalyzing the aviation cyber security market is introduction of new aircrafts. The rising demand for integrated security solutions on aircrafts as well as on ground equipment and the development of next-generation cyber security solutions globally are creating opportunities for the aviation cyber security market in the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

Airbus

BAE Systems PLC

Boeing

Honeywell International, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Raytheon Company.

SITA

Thales Group

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Aviation Cyber Security

Compare major Aviation Cyber Security providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Aviation Cyber Security providers

Profiles of major Aviation Cyber Security providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Aviation Cyber Security -intensive vertical sectors

The global aviation cyber security market is segmented on the solution, service type, and deployment type. Based on solutions, the market is segmented as antivirus, data encryption, data loss prevention, and others. On the basis of service type the market is sub-segmented into network security, endpoint security, application security, content security, wireless security, cloud security, and others. Based on deployment type segment if fragmented into on-premises and cloud. Similarly, on the basis of end user the market is segmented into commercial and military.

Aviation Cyber Security Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Aviation Cyber Security Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Aviation Cyber Security market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Aviation Cyber Security market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Aviation Cyber Security market is provided.

