Biscuits Market 2019 Emerging Trends and Top Key Players- Kraft Foods, Mars, Nestle, Danone, Britannia, Lotus Bakeries and more…

Biscuits comprise nutritional factors such as carbohydrates, fats, and fibers which are essential to human health. The nutritional value of biscuits makes them a highly preferred breakfast meal worldwide. Characteristically, biscuits being easy to carry, store, can be consumed as per choice. Every person of each age group can enjoy biscuits as the convenient food product. Biscuits can be consumed along with beverages like tea and coffee or as it is. Therefore, premium quality biscuits contain a rich taste and flavor and are heavily consumed.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kraft Foods

MARS

Nestle

Danone Group

Britannia Industries

Lotus Bakeries

Mondelez International

ITC Limited

Campbell Soup Company

The Kellogg Company

Dali Food Group

Brutons Biscuit Company

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi

Cornu AG

United Biscuits Company

Kambly

Walkers Shortbread

The Hershey Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

This report focuses on Biscuits volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biscuits market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Biscuits in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Segment by Type

Sweet Biscuits

Savory

Crackers

Filled/Coated

Wafers

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

