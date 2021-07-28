Biscuits Market 2019 Emerging Trends and Top Key Players- Kraft Foods, Mars, Nestle, Danone, Britannia, Lotus Bakeries and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Biscuits Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Biscuits Market
Biscuits comprise nutritional factors such as carbohydrates, fats, and fibers which are essential to human health. The nutritional value of biscuits makes them a highly preferred breakfast meal worldwide. Characteristically, biscuits being easy to carry, store, can be consumed as per choice. Every person of each age group can enjoy biscuits as the convenient food product. Biscuits can be consumed along with beverages like tea and coffee or as it is. Therefore, premium quality biscuits contain a rich taste and flavor and are heavily consumed.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kraft Foods
MARS
Nestle
Danone Group
Britannia Industries
Lotus Bakeries
Mondelez International
ITC Limited
Campbell Soup Company
The Kellogg Company
Dali Food Group
Brutons Biscuit Company
Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi
Cornu AG
United Biscuits Company
Kambly
Walkers Shortbread
The Hershey Company
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
This report focuses on Biscuits volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biscuits market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Biscuits in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
Segment by Type
Sweet Biscuits
Savory
Crackers
Filled/Coated
Wafers
Segment by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Online Retailers
