Business Support System (BSS) Market Depth Research Report During (2019-2027) | Amdocs, CSG International, Capgemini SE, Netcracker, Huawei, IBM, Infosys, Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget L. M

Business Support System (BSS) also called as operational support system help the service provider to gain insight on customers and related data. BSS offers tailored system control to the service provider without impacting the level of customer satisfaction. It is used by the service providers including mobile and cable operators. With an increase in the usage of advanced gadgets such as smartphones, has raised the demand of the BSS system to fulfill better the areas served by BSS. Also, more and more increase in online transactions has also raised the use of BSS among the service provider which is driving the BSS market.

However, the complexity level in high while integrating BSS in legacy systems is one of a restraining factor responsible for hampering the BSS market. Nevertheless, in developing economies, many new players are rising to maintain the balance between demand and supply of BSS especially in telecommunication industry is projected to nurture BSS market in the forthcoming period.

The “Global BSS Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the BSS industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global BSS market with detailed market segmentation on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size, component, and geography. The global BSS market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading BSS market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key players profiled in the report include Amdocs, CSG International, Capgemini SE, Netcracker Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson, and ZTE Corporation

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global BSS market based on deployment type, enterprise size, and component. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Business Support System (BSS) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the BSS market.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.BUSINESS SUPPORT SYSTEM (BSS) MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. BUSINESS SUPPORT SYSTEM (BSS) MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

6. BUSINESS SUPPORT SYSTEM (BSS) MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. BUSINESS SUPPORT SYSTEM (BSS) MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 -DEPLOYMENT TYPE

8. BUSINESS SUPPORT SYSTEM (BSS) MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ENTERPRISE SIZE

9. BUSINESS SUPPORT SYSTEM (BSS) MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

10. BUSINESS SUPPORT SYSTEM (BSS) MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. BUSINESS SUPPORT SYSTEM (BSS) MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. AMDOCS

12.2. CSG INTERNATIONAL

12.3. CAPGEMINI SE

12.4. NETCRACKER INC.

12.5. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

12.6. IBM CORPORATION.

12.7. INFOSYS LIMITED

12.8. NOKIA CORPORATION

12.9. TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET L. M. ERICSSON

12.10. ZTE CORPORATION

13. APPENDIX

