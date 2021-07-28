Clinical Laboratory Services Market Overview and Scope by 2025

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market valued approximately USD 114 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.22% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Clinical Laboratory Services market are rising prevalence of infectious diseases and growing demand for early and accurate disease diagnosis. In addition, there has been continuous progress in a few compounds screened in clinical setting which further demand development in this field. The major restraining of global clinical laboratory Services are lack of skilled professionals and inadequate reimbursements. However, sample preparation and running it through experimental protocols with enhanced productivity is also major restraint in the labs. Clinical Laboratory Services are tests on specimens from the body that are used to diagnose and treat patients. It helps professionals to start adjusting and a course of treatment which would be comprised in absence of clinical laboratory services. It assures and provide correct and accurate test results that enable physicians to make right therapeutic and diagnostic decision through different level of healthcare resources.

The regional analysis of Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to technological advancements and high awareness medical standards. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global clinical consumption market. Asia Pacific also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growing awareness, increased government initiatives and positive regulatory policies.

The major market player included in this report are:

Mayo medical Laboratories

Labcorp

Quest Diagnostics

Spectra Laboratories

Davita Healthcare Partners

Eurofins Scientific

Unilabs

Synlab International

Bio-Reference Laboratories

Sonic healthcare

Clinical Reference Laboratory

ACM Medical Laboratory

Adicon Clinical laboratory

Cerrba Healthcare

Amedes Holding

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Clinical Chemistry

Medical Microbiology & Cytology

Human & Tumor Genetics

Other Esoteric Tests

By Application:

Hospital-based Laboratories

Clinical-based Laboratories

Stand-alone Laboratories

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

