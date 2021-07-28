Content Moderation Solutions Market to witness considerable upsurge during 2018-2027 according to a new research report by Accenture, Alegion, Appen, Clarifai, Cogito, EBS (Enhance Business Solutions), Insol Technoheight, Microsoft, OneSpace, Open Access BPO

Content moderation services are critical in the modern era of digital marketing. These services play an essential role in protecting the brand image of businesses online among their target audiences. User-generated content on social media accounts such as twitter, facebook, youtube and others increases the risk associated with brand value. Content moderation services in such cases assist the organizations to portray genuine and positive content that follow community guidelines. Various content moderation services include web content moderation, video & image moderation, video & image moderation, chat moderation and social media moderation.

The “Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of content moderation solutions market with detailed market segmentation by component, enterprise size, end-use industry and geography. The global content moderation solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading content moderation solutions market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, Accenture, Alegion Inc., Appen Limited, Clarifai, Inc, Cogito, EBS (Enhance Business Solutions), Insol Technoheight Private Limited, Microsoft Corporation, OneSpace Inc., Open Access BPO

The content moderation solutions market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rise in the instances of posting objectionable content on social media by users. Moreover, online business operations and strict community guidelines are further expected to drive the growth for the content moderation solutions market. However, the failure of AI in identifying and moderating content in certain aspects is likely to hamper the market growth. On the other hand, growing online businesses and digital marketing trends offer significant growth opportunity for the key players operating in the content moderation solutions market during the forecast period.

The global content moderation solutions market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size and end-use industry. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the end-use industry, is classified as automotive, healthcare & life sciences, media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, packaging & labeling, telecommunications, BFSI, government sector and others.

