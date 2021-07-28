Dairy Free Products Market Became a Highly Profitable Industry: Revenue Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Dairy free products are the products that are free from milk-based ingredients.Increasing demand for daily alternatives and rising veganism across the world are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. Moreover, growing demand from developing economies and changing consumer buying behavior are some factors that likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market over the upcoming years.

Dairy Free Products offer various benefits such as it prevents milk allergies & sensitivity reactions, it can be easily digest, it reduces the weight of body, it is a good source of cancer prevention & chronic diseases, it strengthens the power of bones and so on. These benefits are also boosting the demand of Dairy Free Products across the world. However, high prices of dairy free products is one of the major restraining factors of the market during the forecast period.

The major market player included in this report are:

Groupe Danone

The Hein Celestial Group

The Whitewave Foods Company

Good Karma Foods

GraceKennedy Group

Blue Diamond Growers Inc.

SunOpta Inc.

Oatly A.B.

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature:

Conventional

Organic

By Product:

Beverages

Yoghurts

Ice Cream & Desserts

Bakery Products

Cheese & Butter Spreads

Others

By Sales Channel:

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Specialty Outlets

Others

The regional analysis of Global Dairy Free Products Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing utilization of dairy free products and introduction of advanced equipment’s for milk processing in the region.

Further, Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Dairy Free Products market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific region is mainly driving by growing awareness regarding with health among people and increasing demand from end-user industries in the region.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Dairy Free Products Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Dairy Free Products Dynamics

Chapter 4. Dairy Free Products Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Dairy Free Products Market, by Nature

Chapter 6. Dairy Free Products Market, by Product

Chapter 7. Global Dairy Free Products Market, By Sales Channel

Chapter 8. Dairy Free Products Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 10. Research Process

