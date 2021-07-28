De-oiled Lecithin Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview

De-oiled lecithin is free of oil and contains a high concentration of polyunsaturated fatty acids. The lecithin in powder or granular form is easy to handle and compact. In addition to its improved functional properties and nutritional benefits for consumers, de-oiled lecithin products are used in nutraceutical products. It is also used in dietary food and light meals, such as nutritional bars, energetics, cheese products, light salad dressings, and dietary instant products.

De-oiled Lecithin Market Segment by Manufacturers:

AMERICAN LECITHIN COMPANY, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Austrade Inc., Bunge Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, Clarkson Grain Company, Inc., LASENOR EMUL, S.L., Lecico GmbH, Lecital, Novastell.

The “Global De-Oiled Lecithin Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the de-oiled lecithin market with detailed market segmentation by form, source, application, and geography.

This report studies De-oiled Lecithin in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

De-oiled Lecithin Market Segment by Form: Powdered, Granulated.

De-oiled Lecithin Market Segment by Applications: Food, Animal Feed, Heathcare.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Source: Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed, Egg.

