Digital insurance platform Market Evolving Technologies, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2025 | IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, oracle, SAP, TCS

Global Digital insurance platform Market to reach USD 225.7 billion by 2025.

Global Digital insurance platform Market valued approximately USD 69.4 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Digital insurance platform market are growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) products, rise in the shift of insurers’ focus from product-based strategies to customer-centric strategies, and increased awareness among insurers to digitalize channels and the digital insurance platform is a business model that enables stakeholders in the ecosystem of the insurance industry to connect through a single centralized framework for solving multiple critical issues in the developing high-value ecosystems.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, oracle, SAP, TCS, cognizant, DXC technology, Infosys, pegasystems, apian, mind tree, prima solutions, fineos, bolt solutions, inzura.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

– Tools & services

By End Users:

– Insurance companies

– Third party administrators

– Brokers

– Aggregators

By Insurance application:

– Automotive & transportation

– Home & commercial buildings

– Life & health

– Business & enterprises

– Travel

By Deployment type:

– On-premises

– Cloud

By Organisation size:

– Large enterprises

– Small & medium size enterprises

