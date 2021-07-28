Digital Money Transfer Market Technological Advancement, Worldwide Industry Growth, Future Prospects and Top Key Players: Azimo, InstaReM, MoneyGram International, Paypal(Xoom),  Remitly, Ria Money Transfer, TransferGo, TransferWise

Digital Money Transfer Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Domestic Money Transfer, International Money Transfer); Application (Consumer, Enterprise) and Geography

The payments industry dynamics have been changing rapidly and has facilitated digital payments and money transfers easier and quicker. Many individuals in the under-developed economies move to the developed countries in search of better lifestyle and incomes. They earn and then send money to their families back at home which earlier used to be a tedious and expensive affair. With digital money transfer platforms, the funds transfer involving currency exchanges has becomes easier, convenient and inexpensive. Various additional value-added services are anticipated to be coupled with the digital money transfer landscape in the coming years.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Azimo, InstaReM, MoneyGram International Inc., Paypal, Inc. (Xoom), Remitly, Ria Money Transfer, TransferGo Ltd, TransferWise Ltd, Western Union, WorldRemit

Growing number of immigrants in the Western countries from the under-developed regions of the world, coupled with an improving internet infrastructure have provided a thrust to the payments landscape over the years. Further, need for easier and quicker remittance and payments service has driven the demands for digital money transfer market. Emergence of alternative platforms such as mobile wallets would pose a challenge to the growth of digital money transfer market. Additionally, focus on Peer-to-Peer (P2P) money transfer services is anticipated to generate vast growth opportunities for the players operating in the digital money transfer market.

The global digital money transfer market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the digital money transfer market is segmented into domestic money transfer and international money transfer. On the basis of application, the digital money transfer market is segmented into consumer and enterprise.

