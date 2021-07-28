E-Retail Market Growth Rate, Demands, Future Outlook and Top Key Players: Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon.com, Carrefour S.A., EBay, Flipkart Internet Private Limited, Groupon, Otto Portland

E-Retail Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C)); End-Users (Consumer Electronics, Personal Care, Apparels, Books, Others) and Geography

E-Retail (E-Tailing) allows consumers to buy goods from the seller over the internet. Customers can find their interested products by visiting the website. Most online retailers use shopping cart software.

Global E-Retail (E-Tailing) market is expected to witness a high growth on account of favorable attitude towards new shopping channels.

Payment and delivery information are collected using a check out process. Convenience is the major factor driving the overall online shopping market growth. It is easier to navigate through various product categories with the help of search system.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon.com, Carrefour S.A., EBay Inc., Flipkart Internet Private Limited, Groupon, Otto Portland, Rakuten, Shop Direct, Zalando SE

The increasing penetration rate of smart devices and discounts, offers as well as a cash-on-delivery facility provided by the online retailers are the major drivers for the growth of E-retail market. The boosting governmental focus on e-retail policy and availability of products online at low in price as compared to retail stores is creating opportunities for the E-retail market in the coming years.

The global E-retail market is segmented on the type, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into business to business (B2B), and business to consumer (B2C). Similarly, on the basis of end user the market is segmented into consumer electronics, personal care, apparels, books, and others.

