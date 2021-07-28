Electric Vehicle Battery Market Analysis 2019 | Industry Updates, Major Players, Size, Demand, Growth and Future Prospects To 2025
An electric vehicle battery, also known as a traction battery, is utilized to power electric vehicles for propulsion.
The global electric vehicle battery market has registered a significant growth corresponding to the increase in public charging infrastructure. The Electric Vehicle Charging Association reported more than 50,000 charge points (public and private) in operation in the U.S. in 2017, up from 45,000 the year before. The increasing growth rate of charging infrastructure across the globe offers growth opportunities for the EV battery market.
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register substantial growth owing to government incentives encouraging usage of battery powered vehicles and an increase in concerns associated with energy security in the region. The high cost of electric vehicle batteries serves as the major restraint to the market growth. However, a surge in demand of these batteries in emerging economies, such as China and development of new enhanced battery recycling processes are factors expected to provide potential growth opportunities for market expansion.
Get PDF sample copy:
https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013898
Companies Covered in this Report are:
Panasonic,
AESC,
BYD,
Mitsubishi,
LG Chem,
Samsung,
Wanxiang,
Beijing Pride Power,
Tianneng,
SB LiMotive.
The global electric vehicle battery market is segmented based on vehicle propulsion type, battery type, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of vehicle propulsion, the market is divided into battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV). The market is categorized based on battery type into Lead-acid, Nickel metal Hydride, or Lithium-ion. The vehicle type segments are passenger car and commercial vehicle. The various regions for the market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).
These players focus on vital market strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to strengthen their market reach; thereby, retaining their position in the competitive market.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study includes the analytical depiction of the global electric vehicle battery market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the global industry.
To Purchase This report details at:
https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013898
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY PROPULSION TYPE
Battery Electric Vehicle
Hybrid Electric Vehicle
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
BY BATTERY TYPE
Lead Acid Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride Battery
Lithium ion Battery
BY VEHICLE TYPE
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Two Wheeler
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
About Premium Market Insights:
Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.
The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.
Contact Us:
Name: Sameer Joshi
Organization: Premium Market Insights
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-646-491-9876