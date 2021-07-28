Fitness Equipment Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2027

According to a new market study entitled “Fitness Equipment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment Type (On-Premise and Cloud) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, and Others) and Geography, “explains the report, explaining the key drivers of this growth and highlighting key market players and their evolution. The report factors this growth and also highlights the major players in the market and their developments.

Fitness equipment include all machines and monitoring devices needed for various physical exercises. Fitness exercises help in improving physical stamina and in weight management along with increasing muscular strength. Moreover, these physical exercises are advised by the doctors while undergoing certain medical treatments. The commonly used fitness equipment are stationary bicycles, stair climbers, weightlifting machines, treadmills etc.

The “Global Fitness Equipment Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the fitness equipment industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global fitness equipment market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user, and geography. The global fitness equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Rising health and fitness awareness in youth, increasing initiatives made by government to promote good health, and growing obese population are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. Increasing population along with the improved lifestyle is expected to provide substantial opportunities for the market participants. On the contrary, the home buyers are limiting their fitness equipment purchases pertaining to the high cost of these equipment.

Leading Key Players

1. Icon Health & Fitness, Inc.

2. Brunswick Corporation

3. Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

4. Nautilus, Inc.

5. Core Health and Fitness LLC

6. True Fitness Technology, Inc.

7. Technogym S.p.A

8. Amer Sports Corporation

9. Cybex International Inc.

10. Matrix Fitness

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global fitness equipment market based on type and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall fitness equipment market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

